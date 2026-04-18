Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIRD. Maxim Group cut shares of Allbirds from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Allbirds alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allbirds

Allbirds Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 127.72% and a negative net margin of 50.69%. Analysts expect that Allbirds will post -11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Allbirds during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allbirds by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Allbirds this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retail-driven rally after AI pivot — Retail traders piled into BIRD after the company said it would rebrand and shift to AI infrastructure, producing an intraday spike of several hundred percent as traders chased a meme-like story. Read More.

Retail-driven rally after AI pivot — Retail traders piled into BIRD after the company said it would rebrand and shift to AI infrastructure, producing an intraday spike of several hundred percent as traders chased a meme-like story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Huge intraday gains captured headlines — outlets reported intraday moves up to ~800% at the high, which drew broad attention and momentum trading. Read More.

Huge intraday gains captured headlines — outlets reported intraday moves up to ~800% at the high, which drew broad attention and momentum trading. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital secured to support new plan — coverage indicates the company has raised/secured roughly $50M to fund the pivot to GPU/AI infrastructure, which underpinned the initial rally. Read More.

Capital secured to support new plan — coverage indicates the company has raised/secured roughly $50M to fund the pivot to GPU/AI infrastructure, which underpinned the initial rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Trading halt/LULD pause — trading was temporarily halted under LULD rules during the volatility, reflecting regulatory circuit breakers, not company fundamentals.

Trading halt/LULD pause — trading was temporarily halted under LULD rules during the volatility, reflecting regulatory circuit breakers, not company fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Sale of footwear business & rebrand plan — Allbirds disclosed selling its shoe business (reported ~$39M) and intends to rebrand as NewBird AI to buy GPUs and offer compute. This is a strategic reset but execution risk is high. Read More. | Read More.

Sale of footwear business & rebrand plan — Allbirds disclosed selling its shoe business (reported ~$39M) and intends to rebrand as NewBird AI to buy GPUs and offer compute. This is a strategic reset but execution risk is high. Read More. | Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Price stickiness after the spike — market commentary notes the stock hasn't simply reverted all the way back after the spike, suggesting some residual demand or short-covering remains. Read More.

Price stickiness after the spike — market commentary notes the stock hasn't simply reverted all the way back after the spike, suggesting some residual demand or short-covering remains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and skepticism — analysts argue the pivot is unrealistic given limited capital, lack of data-center experience and massive competitor war chests; some firms downgraded BIRD to Sell. Read More.

Analyst downgrades and skepticism — analysts argue the pivot is unrealistic given limited capital, lack of data-center experience and massive competitor war chests; some firms downgraded BIRD to Sell. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/mission risk and SEC filing notes — company disclosures show a move away from its environmental mission, which may unsettle legacy shareholders and brand-focused investors. Read More.

Reputational/mission risk and SEC filing notes — company disclosures show a move away from its environmental mission, which may unsettle legacy shareholders and brand-focused investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High volatility & likelihood of mean reversion — commentators repeatedly warn the rally resembles meme-stock dynamics (short‑squeeze/retail mania) and could reverse rapidly; fundamentals remain weak (negative margins, heavy losses). Read More.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc is a sustainable lifestyle company specializing in environmentally friendly footwear and apparel. The company's core business centers on designing, manufacturing, and selling shoes that leverage natural and recycled materials to minimize ecological impact. Allbirds' product portfolio includes lifestyle sneakers, running shoes, and casual slip-ons, all engineered for comfort, durability, and low carbon footprint.

The company's signature offerings include the Wool Runner series, crafted from New Zealand merino wool, and the Tree line, which uses eucalyptus fiber.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allbirds, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allbirds wasn't on the list.

While Allbirds currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here