Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.000--0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.91.

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Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

ALGT stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.59. 754,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,585. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $732.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $698.06 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.Allegiant Travel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $19,990,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,962,348 shares in the company, valued at $224,159,012.04. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $34,350,512. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,339 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company's stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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