Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $185.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.88.

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Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE stock opened at $144.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $299,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 120.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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