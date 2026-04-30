Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $235.9370 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company had revenue of $229.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.88 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company's stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc NASDAQ: ALGM is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance power and sensing integrated circuits. The company focuses on semiconductor solutions that enable precise motion control, energy-efficient power management and robust sensing in a wide range of applications. Allegro's product portfolio includes Hall-effect magnetic sensors, current and position sensing ICs, motor driver and controller devices, and power management components.

Allegro MicroSystems serves major automotive, industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

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