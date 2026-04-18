Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.23 and traded as low as GBX 10.11. Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 10.59, with a volume of 390,663 shares changing hands.

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Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 629.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £670.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 3,628 million during the quarter. Allergy Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 409.00% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. Research analysts forecast that Allergy Therapeutics plc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics is an international commercial biotechnology company focussed on the treatment and diagnosis of allergic disorders, including aluminium free immunotherapy vaccines that have the potential to cure disease. The Group sells proprietary and third party products from its subsidiaries in nine major European countries and via distribution agreements in an additional ten countries. Its broad pipeline of products in clinical development include vaccines for grass, tree and house dust mite, and peanut allergy vaccine in pre-clinical development.

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