Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the specialty retailer's stock. Alliance Global Partners' target price points to a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock's current price.

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Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NGVC opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $608.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $335.58 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,862 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,408 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company's stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company's core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

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