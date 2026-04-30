Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82, Zacks reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.360-3.460 EPS.

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Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $73.43. 3,934,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,856. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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