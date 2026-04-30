Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.360-3.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Alliant Energy alerts: Sign Up

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,934,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $998.18. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.57%.Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Alliant Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company's stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alliant Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alliant Energy wasn't on the list.

While Alliant Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here