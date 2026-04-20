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Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Allianz Technology Trust logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 605 (last GBX 602) on heavy volume; the trust has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a low P/E of 5.49 and a beta of 0.65.
  • The trust reported a negative quarterly EPS (GBX -1.11) on March 16, while showing strong profitability metrics including a 21.46% return on equity and a 96.52% net margin.
  • Managed by AllianzGI Global Technology from San Francisco, the UK-listed closed-end fund targets long-term capital growth by investing in mid-to-large global technology companies and aiming to identify tomorrow’s leading tech giants.
  • Interested in Allianz Technology Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 605 and last traded at GBX 602, with a volume of 1140730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602.

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 528.61.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 96.52%.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world's key technology companies are headquartered. The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally. The team looks to identify major trends ahead of the crowd and invest in stocks that have the potential to be tomorrow's Apple, Google or Microsoft. The Trust invests in mid to large technology companies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While Allianz Technology Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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