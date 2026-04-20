Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 605 and last traded at GBX 602, with a volume of 1140730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602.

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Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 528.61.

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX (1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz Technology Trust had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 96.52%.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world's key technology companies are headquartered. The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally. The team looks to identify major trends ahead of the crowd and invest in stocks that have the potential to be tomorrow's Apple, Google or Microsoft. The Trust invests in mid to large technology companies.

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