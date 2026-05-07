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Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Allient logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Allient declared a quarterly dividend of $0.04 (annualized $0.12) payable June 4 to holders of record May 21, a 33.3% increase from the prior quarter with a low yield (~0.2%) and a conservative payout ratio (~5.4%).
  • The company reported Q1 EPS of $0.50, missing the $0.55 consensus while revenue of $138.92M was roughly in line; shares trade at a high valuation (P/E ~58.7) with a market cap near $1.32B.
  • Institutional investors own about 61.6% of the stock, with large funds like Jennison Associates substantially increasing their stakes in the first quarter.
  • Five stocks we like better than Allient.

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a 33.3% increase from Allient's previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Allient has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Allient has a payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allient to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of ALNT opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60. Allient has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $80.39.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $138.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.42 million. Allient had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allient will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Allient by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 353,430 shares of the company's stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 186,316 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allient by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allient by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the company's stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company's stock.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

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Dividend History for Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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