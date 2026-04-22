Allstate (ALL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Allstate to post earnings of $7.53 per share and revenue of $14.9494 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allstate to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Allstate Trading Up 0.6%

Allstate stock opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22. Allstate has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $219.48.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Allstate's payout ratio is 11.31%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,488,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,142,449,000 after buying an additional 1,452,993 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $148,641,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,710,153 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $355,968,000 after buying an additional 625,633 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $139,748,000 after buying an additional 549,597 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 52.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,901 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $279,062,000 after buying an additional 478,598 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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