Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 392,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session's volume of 449,053 shares.The stock last traded at $42.6160 and had previously closed at $44.45.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 6.5%

The company's fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.The business had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $810,624.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 278,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,517,657.96. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $513,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,919,507.47. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,960. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,059 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company's stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

Further Reading

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