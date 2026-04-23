Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.22 and last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 2054476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Stephen Chunping Chang sold 14,884 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $513,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 635,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,919,507.47. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $810,624.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 278,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,517,657.96. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,860 shares of company stock worth $1,913,960. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 634.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company's stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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