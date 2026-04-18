Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACOG. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha Cognition in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Alpha Cognition in a research report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

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Alpha Cognition Stock Performance

ACOG opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.51. Alpha Cognition has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Alpha Cognition had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 202.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.41 million.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Cognition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOG. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Cognition by 1,698.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,070,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,460,000 after buying an additional 1,955,642 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Cognition by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,672,168 shares of the company's stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 576,516 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Cable Car Capital LP increased its stake in Alpha Cognition by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 869,002 shares of the company's stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 354,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Cognition by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 567,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,864 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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