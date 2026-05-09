Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 2.90%.The firm's revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.60) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Alpha Metallurgical Resources' conference call:

Alpha reported Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $30 million on 3.6 million tons shipped; metallurgical realizations rose to $128.40/ton while cost of coal sales increased to $108/ton , SG&A rose and total liquidity declined to $476.2 million .

on shipped; metallurgical realizations rose to while cost of coal sales increased to , SG&A rose and total liquidity declined to . Management said Iran-related war inflation (notably diesel and supply/repair costs) added roughly $2/ton in Q1 and could produce a larger full-quarter impact in Q2, warning it may raise full-year cost guidance above the current $95–$101/ton range if the situation persists.

in Q1 and could produce a larger full-quarter impact in Q2, warning it may raise full-year cost guidance above the current range if the situation persists. Realizations were helped by strength in the Australian PLV index—Aussie-linked export met realized $144.95/ton vs $110.32/ton on Atlantic indices—creating opportunities to place more low/medium-vol tons into higher-priced Asian-linked sales where economics allow.

vs on Atlantic indices—creating opportunities to place more low/medium-vol tons into higher-priced Asian-linked sales where economics allow. The company mitigated a four-week Dominion Terminal Associates outage by using additional Hampton Roads capacity, and the Kingston/Wildcat mine is on coal and expected to ramp through Q2–Q4, supporting a stronger shipping cadence later in 2026.

At the midpoint of guidance Alpha has 48% of Met tonnage committed and priced at an average of $132.37/ton, 43% committed but unpriced, and thermal byproduct fully committed at $74.53/ton, leaving material exposure to future index movements on the unpriced volume.

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Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $9.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 350,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,403. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $97.41 and a 12 month high of $253.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.08 and a 200 day moving average of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,523 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.24, for a total transaction of $462,314.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,641.40. This represents a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis acquired 8,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.07 per share, with a total value of $1,528,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 874,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,097,784.59. This trade represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock worth $10,530,610 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 55.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the energy company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 208.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,107 shares of the energy company's stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,653 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 48.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,465 shares of the energy company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities set a $194.00 price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Texas Capital downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $195.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMR

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About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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