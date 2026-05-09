Alpha Metallurgical Resources Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual Meeting

Alpha Metallurgical Resources NYSE: AMR held its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders via live webcast, with shareholders approving all three proposals presented at the meeting, according to company officials.

Michael Gorzynski, chairman of the board of directors, called the meeting to order and introduced Chief Executive Officer and Director Andy Eidson, along with other members of the company’s board: Joanna Baker de Neufville, Kenneth S. Courtis, Shelly Lombard and Daniel D. Smith. Also present were several company officers, including Dan Horn, executive vice president and chief commercial officer; Mark Manno, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary; Todd Munsey, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Jason Whitehead, president and chief operating officer.

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Joe Blice of RSM US LLP, the company’s independent auditor, also attended the meeting and was available to respond to questions.

Quorum Established for Stockholder Vote

Manno, who served as secretary of the meeting, said notice of the annual meeting was sent on or about March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 10, 2026. He said the record date had been set by Alpha’s board and determined which stockholders were eligible to vote.

Victor Latessa of CT Hagberg & Associates served as the independent inspector of election. According to Latessa, 12,778,859 shares of the company’s common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote as of the record date. Manno said the inspector indicated that 83.45% of those shares were present or represented by proxy at the meeting, establishing a quorum.

Directors Elected to One-Year Terms

Shareholders voted on three items of business during the meeting. The first proposal was the election of six directors to serve one-year terms expiring at the 2027 annual meeting of stockholders, or until their successors are elected and qualified, or until their earlier death, resignation or removal.

The board had nominated and recommended votes in favor of the following directors:

Joanna Baker de Neufville

Kenneth S. Courtis

C. Andrew Eidson

Michael Gorzynski

Shelly Lombard

Daniel D. Smith

Latessa reported that each of the six nominees was elected.

Executive Compensation and Auditor Ratification Approved

The second proposal was an advisory vote on the company’s 2025 executive compensation, commonly referred to as a “say on pay” vote. Latessa said the proposal received the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares of common stock present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote at the meeting, and was approved.

The third proposal was an advisory vote to ratify the audit committee’s appointment of RSM as Alpha’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026. Latessa said that proposal also received majority support from shares present in person or by proxy and entitled to vote, and was approved.

Manno said the final report of the inspector of election would be filed with the minutes of the meeting. He added that complete final voting results will be disclosed in a Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission within four business days after the meeting.

No Stockholder Questions Submitted

After the official business was completed, Gorzynski declared the meeting adjourned and opened the floor for questions through the meeting web portal. No questions were submitted, according to the company.

Before concluding the webcast, Gorzynski reminded participants that Alpha’s earnings call for the first quarter of 2026 is scheduled for Friday, May 8, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. He said information on how to listen to the call is available on the company’s website under the Investors section.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources NYSE: AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc NYSE: AMR is a leading pure-play producer of high-grade metallurgical coal, primarily serving the global steelmaking industry. Headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, the company operates multiple underground and surface mining complexes across the central Appalachian and Illinois basins. Its production portfolio focuses on premium raw and semi-soft coking coal products tailored to meet the specifications of steel producers worldwide.

Formed in July 2021 through the spin-out of Contura Energy's metallurgical coal business, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has built a reputation for operational excellence and cost-efficient mining.

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