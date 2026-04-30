Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading Up 13.6% - Here's What Happened

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) was up 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.3730. Approximately 420,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 337,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRTS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha Tau Medical has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company's stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company's lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

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