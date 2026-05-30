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Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Unloaded Rep. David Taylor

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rep. David Taylor disclosed selling Alphabet shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on May 15, according to a filing released May 28. He also reported smaller trades in Alphabet as part of his trust account activity.
  • Alphabet recently beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting $5.11 EPS versus the expected $2.64 and revenue of $109.9 billion versus estimates of $106.98 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $0.21 to $0.22 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains bullish, with multiple firms raising price targets and the consensus rating at Moderate Buy with an average target of $412.94. At the same time, recent headlines highlight strong Google Cloud growth and new AI/data-center partnerships, offset by some legal and competitive pressures.
  • Five stocks we like better than Alphabet.

Representative David Taylor (Republican-Ohio) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on May 28th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alphabet stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) - DAVE" account.

Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL on 5/15/2026.
  • Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Medpace NASDAQ: MEDP on 5/15/2026.
  • Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 5/15/2026.
  • Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AT&T NYSE: T on 5/15/2026.
  • Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin NYSE: PH on 5/15/2026.
  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Apple NASDAQ: AAPL on 5/15/2026.
  • Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/27/2026.
  • Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Visa NYSE: V on 4/27/2026.
  • Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Progressive NYSE: PGR on 4/27/2026.
  • Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lam Research NASDAQ: LRCX on 4/27/2026.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $380.34 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $345.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.00 and a 52-week high of $408.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. China Renaissance lifted their price target on Alphabet from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $412.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,534,239,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,397,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Alphabet by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,309.12. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Taylor

David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor's career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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