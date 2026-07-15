Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Coverage Initiated at Huntington

Investment analysts at Huntington began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an "outperform" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Huntington's price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINE. Zacks Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.61.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.4%

PINE opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a market cap of $340.97 million, a P/E ratio of -229.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,832 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $56,526.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,498.24. This trade represents a 22.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,832 shares of company stock valued at $153,097. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,344.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 411,334 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,216,494 shares of the company's stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 90,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net lease properties. The company focuses on sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions with food and beverage companies, targeting facilities that support production, distribution and processing operations. By structuring long-term, triple-net leases, Alpine Income Property Trust seeks to deliver stable, predictable cash flow while allowing tenants to unlock capital from real estate assets and reinvest in their core businesses.

The company’s portfolio is diversified across multiple U.S.

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