Alps Electric (APELY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Alps Electric to post earnings of $0.0827 per share and revenue of $1.5029 billion for the quarter.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, analysts expect Alps Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Alps Electric Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.35. Alps Electric has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Alps Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Alps Electric

About Alps Electric

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

Further Reading

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