Free Trial
â†’ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Alps Electric (APELY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Alps Electric logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Alps Electric is expected to report quarterly results on April 29, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.0827 and revenue of $1.5029 billion.
  • In the prior quarter the company beat estimates—$0.74 EPS vs. $0.18 expected and $1.67 billion revenue vs. $1.63 billion—and analysts project about $2 EPS for both the current and next fiscal year.
  • Shares trade at a market cap of $3.05 billion with a P/E of 8.72 and PEG of 0.44, and Wall Street sentiment is bullish after Zacks upgraded the stock to a Strong Buy (average rating: Strong Buy).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Alps Electric to post earnings of $0.0827 per share and revenue of $1.5029 billion for the quarter.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, analysts expect Alps Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alps Electric Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.35. Alps Electric has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Alps Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Report on Alps Electric

About Alps Electric

(Get Free Report)

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Alps Electric Right Now?

Before you consider Alps Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alps Electric wasn't on the list.

While Alps Electric currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Read this or regret it forever
Read this or regret it forever
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
Tackle your credit card debt with 0% intro APR
Tackle your credit card debt with 0% intro APR
From FinanceBuzz (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines