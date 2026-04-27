Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session's volume of 1,357 shares.The stock last traded at $27.2380 and had previously closed at $27.7150.

Get Alps Electric alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Alps Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APELY

Alps Electric Trading Down 7.0%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alps Electric will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alps Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alps Electric wasn't on the list.

While Alps Electric currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here