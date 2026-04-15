Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.75, but opened at $27.15. Alps Electric shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 646 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Alps Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alps Electric currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Alps Electric

Alps Electric Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.06%. Analysts predict that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Electric

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

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