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Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Alps Electric logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Alps Electric shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $29.0892 versus the prior close of $27.28 and last trading around $29.11 on light volume (454 shares).
  • Zacks Research upgraded the stock from "hold" to "Strong Buy", and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Strong Buy.
  • The company beat quarterly estimates with EPS of $0.74 versus $0.18 expected and revenue of $1.67B (vs. $1.63B), and trades at a PE of 8.66 with a PEG of 0.43.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $29.0892. Alps Electric shares last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Alps Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alps Electric

Alps Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alps Electric will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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