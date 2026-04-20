Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Price Down 6.8% - Time to Sell?

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alps Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alps Electric has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on APELY

Alps Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock's 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.06%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

Further Reading

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