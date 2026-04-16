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Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Alps Electric logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a "hold" to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued Tuesday.
  • The stock was down about 5.6%, opening at $27.15, with a 12‑month range of $18.01–$32.15 and its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages at $27.68 and $26.55, respectively.
  • Alps reported a quarterly beat — $0.74 EPS versus a $0.18 consensus and $1.67B revenue versus $1.63B expected — and trades at a low P/E of 8.08 with a $2.82B market cap and debt‑to‑equity of 0.12.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Alps Electric Stock Down 5.6%

OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Alps Electric has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.06%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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