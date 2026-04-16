Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Alps Electric Stock Down 5.6%

OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Alps Electric has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.56. Alps Electric had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.06%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: APELY, a subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co, Ltd., is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and automotive solutions. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs and produces a broad portfolio of products for consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and the automotive sector. Its offerings include human-machine interface devices such as switches, touchpads, and rotary encoders, as well as sensors, wireless communication modules, and power management solutions.

In the automotive field, Alps Electric supplies advanced mechatronic systems including infotainment controls, navigation keypads, and haptic feedback devices.

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