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Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Price Down 12.9% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Alstom logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • ALSMY fell 12.9% intraday, trading as low as $2.24 and last at $2.29, with volume up 46% to 853,834 shares versus an average of 585,353.
  • Analysts still signal a "Moderate Buy" overall (1 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell); Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy and Kepler upgraded to hold.
  • The stock sits below its 50‑day SMA ($2.97) and near its 200‑day SMA ($2.82), with a quick ratio of 0.74, current ratio of 0.97 and debt/equity of 0.31.
  • Interested in Alstom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY - Get Free Report) shares fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.29. 853,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 585,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Alstom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alstom

Alstom Trading Down 16.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alstom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company's portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world's largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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