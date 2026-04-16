Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Price Down 12.9% - Here's What Happened

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY - Get Free Report) shares fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.29. 853,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 585,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Alstom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alstom

Alstom Trading Down 16.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company's portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.

Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world's largest rail transport equipment suppliers.

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