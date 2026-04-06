Free Trial
→ Did Elon Musk Just Create a $30K/year AI “Side Hustle”? (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
AltaGas logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AltaGas hit a new 52-week high — shares reached C$49.34 and last traded at C$49.31 with a volume of 48,784 shares.
  • Multiple analysts raised price targets on March 9 (ranges C$50–C$53) and the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with a consensus target of C$49.89.
  • AltaGas raised its quarterly dividend to C$0.334 (annualized C$1.34, yield ~2.7%) and recently reported C$0.77 EPS on C$3.29B revenue, with a payout ratio of about 50.8%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$49.34 and last traded at C$49.31, with a volume of 48784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AltaGas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$49.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Up 1.5%

The business's 50 day moving average is C$45.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.34.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter. AltaGas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AltaGas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. AltaGas's payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage. Natural gas is sold and purchased for both commercial and industrial users.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AltaGas Right Now?

Before you consider AltaGas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AltaGas wasn't on the list.

While AltaGas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
tc pixel
INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
From Traders Agency (Ad)
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines