Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $70.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 345,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session's volume of 380,976 shares.The stock last traded at $67.1430 and had previously closed at $66.37.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ambiq Micro from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.80.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Ambiq Micro this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ambiq reported first-quarter results that beat expectations, with a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.25 per share versus estimates for a $0.36 loss, while revenue came in at $25.06 million. Article Title

Ambiq reported first-quarter results that beat expectations, with a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.25 per share versus estimates for a $0.36 loss, while revenue came in at $25.06 million. Positive Sentiment: The company raised Q2 2026 guidance well above Wall Street expectations, calling for EPS of -$0.29 to -$0.23 and revenue of $31 million to $32 million, which suggests accelerating demand. Article Title

The company raised Q2 2026 guidance well above Wall Street expectations, calling for EPS of -$0.29 to -$0.23 and revenue of $31 million to $32 million, which suggests accelerating demand. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company raised its price target on Ambiq Micro from $48 to $70 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Needham & Company raised its price target on Ambiq Micro from $48 to $70 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around the earnings call highlighted Ambiq as entering a fast-growth phase, with management sounding upbeat about demand for its ultra-low-power edge AI chips. Article Title

Commentary around the earnings call highlighted Ambiq as entering a fast-growth phase, with management sounding upbeat about demand for its ultra-low-power edge AI chips. Neutral Sentiment: Additional transcript coverage of the Q1 earnings call may help investors gauge execution details, but it is not a direct new catalyst. Article Title

Additional transcript coverage of the Q1 earnings call may help investors gauge execution details, but it is not a direct new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Marketbeat and other feed items indicate the stock had already been moving sharply higher ahead of the latest coverage. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in Ambiq Micro by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 696,420 shares of the company's stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth $13,050,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at $11,818,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ambiq Micro by 2,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 307,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 295,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at about $9,210,000.

Ambiq Micro Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Ambiq Micro had a negative net margin of 50.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.35%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Ambiq Micro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.390--0.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambiq Micro, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambiq Micro Company Profile

Ambiq Micro NYSE: AMBQ is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company's core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq's products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company's flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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