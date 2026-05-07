Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sets New 1-Year Low - Time to Sell?

Shares of Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Get Ambu A/S alerts: Sign Up

Ambu A/S Stock Down 6.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 8.86%.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company's core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu's offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ambu A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambu A/S wasn't on the list.

While Ambu A/S currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here