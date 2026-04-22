Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Ambu A/S Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMBBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.65. Ambu A/S shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands.

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Ambu A/S Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter. Ambu A/S had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S is a Denmark-based medical device company specializing in single-use diagnostic and life-supporting equipment for hospitals, clinics and emergency services. The company's core focus lies in developing products that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows and reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Ambu's offerings span critical care solutions such as anesthesia and respiratory care devices, as well as advanced endoscopy systems for minimally invasive diagnostics and therapies.

Within its anesthesia and respiratory care segment, Ambu is known for its market-leading disposable resuscitators—commonly referred to as “Ambu bags”—as well as a range of airway management products, including laryngeal masks and endotracheal tubes.

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