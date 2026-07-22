AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 6.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.3340. Approximately 8,432,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 38,999,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

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AMC Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AMC Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMC reported record Q2 revenue and a surprise adjusted profit, beating Wall Street expectations and reinforcing the case that the theater recovery is real. Article Title

AMC reported record Q2 revenue and a surprise adjusted profit, beating Wall Street expectations and reinforcing the case that the theater recovery is real. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record EBITDA, stronger attendance, premium offerings, and cost discipline, suggesting improved profitability as moviegoing rebounds. Article Title

Management highlighted record EBITDA, stronger attendance, premium offerings, and cost discipline, suggesting improved profitability as moviegoing rebounds. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded AMC from hold to strong-buy, adding to the bullish tone around the stock after the earnings beat. Article Title

Zacks upgraded AMC from hold to strong-buy, adding to the bullish tone around the stock after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity spiked, with heavy call-option buying and increased volume, indicating speculative momentum and investor enthusiasm around the post-earnings rally. Article Title

Trading activity spiked, with heavy call-option buying and increased volume, indicating speculative momentum and investor enthusiasm around the post-earnings rally. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests AMC may be fairly valued after the Q2 release, which could temper further upside even as fundamentals improve. Article Title

Some commentary suggests AMC may be fairly valued after the Q2 release, which could temper further upside even as fundamentals improve. Negative Sentiment: After the initial earnings-driven surge, shares pulled back as some traders took profits, showing the move may still be volatile and sentiment-driven. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Texas Capital raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Entertainment news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,437,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,363,087.60. This trade represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essential Partners LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 244,580.6% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 88,085 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 88,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 138,853 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 90.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,657 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 52,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company's stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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