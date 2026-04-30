AMCON Distributing Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

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AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

DIT opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.56 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.65 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.46% of AMCON Distributing worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company's stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, operates as a wholesale distributor of tobacco, vaping products and convenience store items. The company's core portfolio includes cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-liquids, snacks, beverages and general merchandise. Through its network of regional warehouses and dedicated delivery fleet, AMCON serves convenience stores, independent retailers, gas stations and small grocery outlets, offering daily restocking and inventory management solutions tailored to each customer's needs.

Covering multiple states across the Southeastern and South Central United States, AMCON maintains distribution points in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and portions of Florida and Texas.

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