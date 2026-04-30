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AMCON Distributing Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
AMCON Distributing logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • AMCON Distributing declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, with shareholders of record on May 11 and payment on May 29; the dividend implies an annualized yield of about 0.5% (ex-dividend date May 11).
  • Shares opened near $90.32, giving a market cap of roughly $88.5 million and a 52-week range of $63.28–$95.59, while valuation metrics show a high P/E of about 192.6.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of ($2.34) on revenue of $715.7 million, with a net margin of just 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.38%, indicating very low profitability despite sizable sales.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

DIT opened at $90.32 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.19. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.56 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.65 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.46% of AMCON Distributing worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company's stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, operates as a wholesale distributor of tobacco, vaping products and convenience store items. The company's core portfolio includes cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-liquids, snacks, beverages and general merchandise. Through its network of regional warehouses and dedicated delivery fleet, AMCON serves convenience stores, independent retailers, gas stations and small grocery outlets, offering daily restocking and inventory management solutions tailored to each customer's needs.

Covering multiple states across the Southeastern and South Central United States, AMCON maintains distribution points in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and portions of Florida and Texas.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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