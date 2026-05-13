Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.340-7.480 EPS.

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Amdocs Price Performance

DOX stock traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,916. The company's fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $95.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs

Key Amdocs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Amdocs by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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