Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.810-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.340-7.480 EPS.
Amdocs Price Performance
DOX stock traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,916. The company's fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $95.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Amdocs
Key Amdocs News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amdocs posted fiscal second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.78, both at or above guidance expectations, while also reaffirming its full-year revenue and free cash flow outlook. Amdocs Limited Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: The company announced several new and expanded customer wins, including a multi-year agreement with Telefónica Móviles Argentina and continued cloud migration work with Lumen Technologies, supporting the backlog and long-term revenue visibility. Telefónica Móviles Argentina Signs Strategic Multi-Year Agreement with Amdocs to Advance its Operational Excellence Lumen Technologies Accelerates Cloud-First Strategy with Amdocs, Expands Migration of Enterprise Billing Platform to Microsoft Azure
- Positive Sentiment: Amdocs also highlighted product momentum in AI and cloud, including Telco Agents in Google’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Marketplace and a benchmark-setting entitlement server on Microsoft Azure, which may support its longer-term growth narrative. Amdocs Announces Availability of Telco Agents for Customer Experience in Google's Gemini Enterprise Agent Marketplace Amdocs Entitlement Server Sets New Industry Performance Benchmark on Microsoft Azure
- Neutral Sentiment: Management also announced that long-time CFO Tamar Rapaport-Dagim will retire, with internal successor Tal Rozenfeld taking over June 1. The planned transition is orderly, but leadership changes can still create some investor caution. Amdocs Limited Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, operating margin came in lower on a GAAP basis due to transition-related costs, and a market article noted Amdocs was among several shares under pressure, suggesting investors may be taking profits or rotating out of the name after recent gains. Everforth, Amdocs, Booz Allen Hamilton, Broadridge, and CBIZ shares plummet, what you need to know
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 356 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Amdocs by 5.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company's stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amdocs Company Profile
(Get Free Report
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Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.
Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.
See Also
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