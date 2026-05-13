Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.340-7.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.810-1.870 EPS.

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Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.93. 1,810,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Amdocs

Here are the key news stories impacting Amdocs this week:

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,898 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 81,504 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,466 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Amdocs by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,183 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company's stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs NASDAQ: DOX is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs' product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra'anana, Israel.

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