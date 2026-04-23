Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) Announces Earnings Results

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 7.75%.The business had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.56 million.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMTB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 349,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,681. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMTB

Insider Activity at Amerant Bancorp

In related news, Director Odilon Almeida acquired 4,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $101,087.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,582.84. The trade was a 963.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 195.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,724 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,706 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 27,381.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,466 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company's stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amerant Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amerant Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Amerant Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here