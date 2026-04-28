Ameren (AEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $2.2233 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Ameren's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.41. 467,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Ameren has a 52-week low of $93.27 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Ameren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ameren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $673,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 193,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,002,673.60. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,721 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,448,342,000 after purchasing an additional 457,876 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,223,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $597,673,000 after acquiring an additional 179,137 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,290,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $528,278,000 after purchasing an additional 149,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,867 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $301,964,000 after purchasing an additional 129,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,384,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $238,084,000 after purchasing an additional 158,599 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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