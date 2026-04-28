American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.12 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.96%. American Assets Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.960-2.100 EPS.

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American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.9%

AAT stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 389,628 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,968. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. American Assets Trust's payout ratio is 149.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 262.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 131.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AAT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Assets Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Mizuho set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.50.

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American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

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