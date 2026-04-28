American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.60. 390,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,974. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.93.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $110.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.12 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. American Assets Trust's dividend payout ratio is 149.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Assets Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $19.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company's stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial properties across multiple asset classes. The company's holdings include retail centers, office buildings, multifamily communities and select hotel and resort properties. American Assets Trust pursues an integrated strategy combining proactive redevelopment, leasing initiatives and sustainable design to enhance asset value and drive long-term growth.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, California, American Assets Trust has built a presence in key markets along the West Coast and select western U.S.

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