American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Earns "Buy" Rating from BWS Financial

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at BWS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 178.00% from the stock's current price.

DCH has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.00.

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American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

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