American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DCH - Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.9150. 322,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,557,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $7.00.

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American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 5.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing is a U.S.-based designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for the automotive and light- and heavy-vehicle markets. The company produces a range of mechanical and electromechanical products including axles, driveshafts, differential systems, halfshafts, transmission components, and related sealing and suspension parts. Its product portfolio serves passenger cars, light trucks, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.

Beyond component manufacturing, the company provides integrated engineering services such as product development, testing and system integration to help vehicle manufacturers meet performance, weight and fuel-economy targets.

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