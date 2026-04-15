American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $141.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $137.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.81.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $137.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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