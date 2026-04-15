American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $142.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Electric Power from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.81.

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American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $134.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day moving average is $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $137.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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