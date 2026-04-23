American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Earnings Results

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. American Express updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.300-17.900 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from American Express' conference call:

American Express reported a strong Q1 — revenue up 11% (10% FX‑adjusted) and EPS of $4.28 (+18%) — and management reaffirmed full‑year guidance of 9%–10% revenue growth and EPS $17.30–$17.90 while increasing marketing and technology investments.

(10% FX‑adjusted) and EPS of $4.28 (+18%) — and management reaffirmed full‑year guidance of 9%–10% revenue growth and EPS $17.30–$17.90 while increasing marketing and technology investments. Premium‑product momentum is driving growth — the Platinum refresh has accelerated spend with high retention after the fee increase, over 70% of new accounts are fee‑paying, and international billings grew double digits.

has accelerated spend with high retention after the fee increase, over 70% of new accounts are fee‑paying, and international billings grew double digits. Credit and margin strength remain intact — delinquency and write‑off rates are below 2019 levels, provisions included a small reserve release, and net interest income grew ~12% , outpacing balance growth.

, outpacing balance growth. Management is pushing strategic growth initiatives — a one‑year commercial product expansion (eight new/enhanced offerings) and AI initiatives like the ACE developer kit and Agent Purchase Protection aim to open new revenue channels in agentic commerce.

and Agent Purchase Protection aim to open new revenue channels in agentic commerce. Near‑term risks could weigh on upside — recent travel disruptions caused airline refund activity and softness, exits of small‑business co‑brand portfolios will modestly depress SME spend growth, and elevated marketing/tech investments limit immediate EPS upside.

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American Express Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:AXP traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.68. 867,232 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,576. American Express Company has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.56. The company has a market cap of $222.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of American Express from $328.00 to $285.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore set a $393.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

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American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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