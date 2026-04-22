American Financial Group (AFG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $1.7193 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $130.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.01. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $120.52 and a 52 week high of $150.02.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $222,343.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,614,160.10. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 100,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 600,641 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,832,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,783 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $149,623,000 after acquiring an additional 255,693 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 621,623 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $90,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,140 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,932 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 167,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised American Financial Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AFG is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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