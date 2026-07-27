American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AHR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Compass Point began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Get AHR alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AHR opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,890. This represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company's stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While American Healthcare REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here