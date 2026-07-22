American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Upgraded at Compass Point

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Compass Point to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,890. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,100 shares of the company's stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 345,590 shares of the company's stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 132,172 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,504,685 shares of the company's stock worth $70,810,000 after buying an additional 190,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 40,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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