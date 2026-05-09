American Homes 4 Rent Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH said its first quarter of 2026 began with solid seasonal demand, record March leasing volumes and continued momentum into April, while management left its full-year outlook unchanged.

On the company’s May 7 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Bryan Smith said the quarter reflected “solid seasonal demand and excellent execution” by field and asset management teams, despite political and economic uncertainty. Smith said leasing demand picked up in the back half of the quarter after a slightly later start, producing record leasing volumes in March and improving trends in April.

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“The recent occupancy and new lease spread trajectories put us in a good position as we move through the remainder of peak leasing season,” Smith said.

Core FFO Rises as Same-Home NOI Grows

Chief Financial Officer Chris Lau said AMH generated net income attributable to common shareholders of $128 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the first quarter. Core FFO was $0.48 per share and unit, up 4.6% year over year, while Adjusted FFO was $0.45 per share and unit, up 8%.

Smith said same-home Core net operating income grew 3.7% in the quarter, aided by lower same-home Core operating expenses. Lau said the expense performance reflected both timing and “really great execution” by the company’s teams, particularly given a higher level of scheduled lease expirations and move-outs during the quarter.

Lau said property tax expectations remain unchanged, with the full-year outlook still in the 3% area. He added that the company completed its insurance renewal at the end of February and saw 2026 insurance rates decrease by about 10%, which was already incorporated into guidance.

Leasing Momentum Improves in April and May

Management said April new lease spreads improved to 1.2%, while same-home average occupied days rose to 95.6%, a 30-basis-point sequential improvement. Chief Operating Officer Lincoln Palmer said May was “feeling really good so far,” with no change in the strong activity seen earlier in the year.

Palmer attributed the improvement in new leases to a balanced revenue management strategy that supported both occupancy and rate. He said leasing activity in April and May was about 15% higher than last year, and the company expects occupancy and rate to continue building during peak leasing season.

On renewals, Palmer said AMH’s full-year guidance contemplates renewal growth in the 3% area. First-quarter renewals came in at 3.2%, and he said second-quarter renewal rates should land at a similar level. The company is mailing third-quarter renewals in the mid-3% range.

Palmer said the company does not generally offer rent concessions, including in new development communities. He said AMH is able to match deliveries with demand and does not build inventory in a way that would require concessions.

Development Activity Moderates as Dispositions Fund Growth

AMH delivered 539 homes to its wholly owned and joint venture portfolios during the quarter. Lau said the wholly owned portfolio accounted for 457 of those homes, representing a total investment cost of about $187 million. Smith said the company delivered more than 500 purpose-built development homes at a 5.3% average initial yield.

Smith said this year’s lower level of on-balance sheet development activity will be match funded with proceeds from the company’s disposition program. AMH sold more than 700 homes in the first quarter, generating roughly $200 million in net proceeds. Lau said those dispositions were completed at an average economic yield “in the 4% area.”

Asked about the quality of the disposed homes, Smith said they were generally smaller, older and carried slightly lower rents than the broader portfolio. He described them as largely non-core assets due to location or demand characteristics. Lau said average net proceeds were approximately $200,000 per home.

Smith also said AMH is monitoring inflationary pressures and commodity costs, including lumber. However, he said current developments are “pretty well locked in on price,” and any cost impact would likely appear later in 2026 or into 2027 if pressures persist.

Share Repurchases Continue, Balance Sheet Remains in Focus

Lau said AMH ended the quarter with net debt, including preferred shares, to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.3 times. The company had about $63 million of cash and $390 million drawn on its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility.

During the first quarter, AMH repurchased 3.7 million common shares for $115 million at an average price of $31.49 per share. After quarter-end, it repurchased another 3.2 million shares for $94 million at an average price of $29.37 per share.

Over the past six months, management said AMH repurchased $360 million of common stock, representing roughly 3% of total shares and units outstanding. Lau said the company still has more than $400 million remaining under its existing authorization.

Guidance Unchanged Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Lau said AMH is keeping its 2026 guidance unchanged, noting that the year remains early and that the majority of spring leasing activity and move-out season is still ahead.

Management also addressed regulatory developments, including discussions in Washington around the 21st Century ROAD Act and related housing legislation. Smith said AMH remains focused on ensuring that single-family rental housing is “well understood and appropriately represented.”

Smith said the House is working on a response to a Senate housing bill that addressed build-to-rent housing and included restrictions. He said the timing and outcome remain difficult to predict, but added that AMH believes its scale, operating platform and in-house development capabilities position it to adapt.

Asked about supply, Palmer said conditions are generally improving across most AMH markets, though Arizona and Texas still have heavy inventory that may take longer to absorb. He said nearly all of the company’s markets are running above 95% occupancy, with further incremental improvements during the season.

Smith closed the call by saying the company remains focused on providing quality housing and an “exceptional resident experience,” while continuing to navigate market and regulatory uncertainty.

About American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

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