American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on American International Group from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $88.06.

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American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $76.56 on Thursday. American International Group has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American International Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 244,871 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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