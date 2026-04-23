American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Zacks reports. American Noble Gas had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

Here are the key takeaways from American Noble Gas' conference call:

Infosys reported strong large-deal momentum, signing $15 billion TCV in FY26 (55% net new) and $3.2 billion in Q4, with management saying the large-deal pipeline remains healthy.

TCV in FY26 (55% net new) and in Q4, with management saying the large-deal pipeline remains healthy. Management emphasized a clear AI go-to-market— Topaz Fabric , Cobalt and partnerships with Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, AWS—citing client wins (Ralph Lauren, Hertz, BP) that delivered material revenue uplift and cost/time reductions.

, Cobalt and partnerships with Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, AWS—citing client wins (Ralph Lauren, Hertz, BP) that delivered material revenue uplift and cost/time reductions. FY27 guidance implies a slower setup—revenue growth of 1.5%–3.5% CC and operating margins of 20%–22% —with a disclosed 0.75%–1% revenue hit from one large European manufacturing client and a planned reduction in on‑shore mix.

CC and operating margins of —with a disclosed 0.75%–1% revenue hit from one large European manufacturing client and a planned reduction in on‑shore mix. Financial strength remained solid—FY26 adjusted operating margin ~ 21% , ROE 31.6%, cash & investments $4.5 billion , >$4 billion returned to shareholders and a proposed total dividend of INR 48 (+11.6%).

, ROE 31.6%, cash & investments , >$4 billion returned to shareholders and a proposed total dividend of (+11.6%). Management flagged rising competitive intensity and AI-driven productivity that is largely being passed back to clients, creating pricing pressure and potential revenue compression even as AI services themselves grow.

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American Noble Gas Price Performance

Shares of American Noble Gas stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 12,087,598 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,818,172. American Noble Gas has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Noble Gas in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on American Noble Gas from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Noble Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.31 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Noble Gas from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on American Noble Gas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Noble Gas has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on INFY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Noble Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 63,155 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Noble Gas by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Noble Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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