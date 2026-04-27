American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) Posts Earnings Results

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $25.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. American Overseas Group had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

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American Overseas Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AOREF remained flat at $1,225.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,273.68. American Overseas Group has a twelve month low of $500.00 and a twelve month high of $1,500.00.

About American Overseas Group

American Overseas Group Limited is a Bermuda-based holding company focused on the insurance sector. The company's principal activities involve underwriting life and credit protection insurance products, including policies designed to cover outstanding mortgage balances and consumer loan obligations in the event of death or disability.

Operations are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries, which write and administer contracts across multiple regions. While specific geographic breakdowns are limited, the group maintains a presence in key markets in North America and Europe, leveraging its Hamilton headquarters to support policy issuance and claims handling.

Since its establishment in the mid-20th century, American Overseas Group has specialized in credit-related life insurance solutions.

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